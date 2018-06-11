Malone University student accidentally changes school mailing ad - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Malone University student accidentally changes school mailing address

Posted by Julia Tullos, Assignment Desk Manager
Connect
Student accidentally changes address for Malone University. (Source: Alexander Marks, Wikipedia) Student accidentally changes address for Malone University. (Source: Alexander Marks, Wikipedia)
CANTON, OH (WOIO) -

Malone University officials said a graduating student accidentally changed the mailing address for the entire school.

The student made the mistake when updating his personal mailing address.

Officials said for the past several days much of the school's mail has been diverted.

When officials figured out what happened, they got in touch with the student and post office and corrected the mistake.

According to the post office, the problem should be fixed today and their other mail will be boxed up and sent to them.

School officials added since this was an accident, no charges will be filed.

