2 Golden State Warriors fans attacked near The Q in Cleveland after NBA Finals sweep (video)

Two Golden State Warrior fans were attacked after the Cavs were swept in the NBA Finals. (Source: Bee Smith via Facebook)

Cleveland police are aware of the video that is circulating on social media that appears to show two Golden State Warriors fans getting jumped Friday night after the Cavaliers were swept in the NBA Finals.

The two men are wearing the jerseys of Steph Curry and Kevin Durant and are being followed by a group of three or four men, the video shows.

The attack appears to have happened on Prospect Avenue in the area of East Fourth Street, which is just about a block from Quicken Loans Arena.

Just before the end of the video, it looks like one of the two Warrior fans picked up and slammed down on the sidewalk.

Cleveland Police said they have seen the video but as of noon Monday no one has filed any kind of report with police. Officials said they are looking into it.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.