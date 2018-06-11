Black bear spotted in Wadsworth neighborhood

A black bear was spotted rummaging through bird feeders in Wadsworth. (Source: WOIO)

A black bear was photographed Sunday, June 11, rummaging through bird feeders in Wadsworth.

The bear was spotted in the BriarThorn Estates development, off Hartman Road, north of Akron Road (state Route 261).

There have been a number of bear sightings in Northeast Ohio in the past few months alone.

The Ohio Division of Wildlife estimates the state’s black bear population to be anywhere from 50 to 100 individual bears.

According to the website, an adult black bear can weigh anywhere between 150 and 700 pounds.

Males average 300 pounds while the smaller females average around 175.

Males, when standing upright, measure between five and six feet tall; females, typical of mammals, are smaller, measuring four to five feet.

On all fours, most adult black bears are between 2 1/2 and 3 feet at the shoulder.

Black bears are active early in the morning and late in the evening.

Bears in high human activity areas tend to be more nocturnal in their movements while dawn and dusk are the periods of primary movement among bears in low human activity areas.

