Latest odds of where LeBron James will play next season are out

James has made it to eight straight NBA Finals. (Source AP Images)

Ever since the Golden State Warriors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday everyone is wondering where LeBron James will play next season.

The Bovada sportsbook has released the latest odds:

The Lakers are the favorite at 7/4 followed by the 76ers at 11/5 and the Cavs are at 5/1.

The Cavs drafted James first overall in the 2003 draft, he played with the team until the 2010-11 season.

James would go on to play four seasons with the Miami Heat.

No. 23 returned to Cleveland for the 2014-15 season.

