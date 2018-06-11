Maple Heights standoff ends with murder-suicide

According to police, a Maple Heights man killed his wife before committing suicide. (Source: WOIO)

According to the Maple Heights Police Department, a Maple Heights man killed wife and himself early morning on Monday, June 11.

Police said Aclee Dudlee, 47, killed his wife Arlene, 46, and called his sister shortly after, threatening to commit suicide.

The South East Area Law Enforcement and (SEALE) and SWAT team both arrived on the scene between Northfield and Libby roads to investigate.

Upon arrival, police determined that shots had been fired before they reached the scene.

This is a developing story, as police are still investigating the incident.

