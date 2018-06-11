Maple Heights standoff ends with murder-suicide - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Maple Heights standoff ends with murder-suicide

Posted by Randy Buffington, Digital Content Producer
Connect
According to police, a Maple Heights man killed his wife before committing suicide. (Source: WOIO) According to police, a Maple Heights man killed his wife before committing suicide. (Source: WOIO)
MAPLE HEIGHTS, OH (WOIO) -

According to the Maple Heights Police Department, a Maple Heights man killed wife and himself early morning on Monday, June 11.

Police said Aclee Dudlee, 47, killed his wife Arlene, 46, and called his sister shortly after, threatening to commit suicide. 

The South East Area Law Enforcement and (SEALE) and SWAT team both arrived on the scene between Northfield and Libby roads to investigate.

Upon arrival, police determined that shots had been fired before they reached the scene. 

This is a developing story, as police are still investigating the incident. 

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.

  • Seen on 19Seen on 19More>>

  • Today on Sunnyside Up, what net neutrality means for you

    Today on Sunnyside Up, what net neutrality means for you

    Monday, June 11 2018 9:01 AM EDT2018-06-11 13:01:06 GMT
    "Sunnyside Up" featuring Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover (Source: WOIO)"Sunnyside Up" featuring Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover (Source: WOIO)

    "Sunnyside Up" is a daily morning talk show featuring Wake Up Cleveland's Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.

    More >>

    "Sunnyside Up" is a daily morning talk show featuring Wake Up Cleveland's Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.

    More >>

  • 'Lockdown, lockdown:' Young students learn new nursery rhyme

    'Lockdown, lockdown:' Young students learn new nursery rhyme

    Thursday, June 7 2018 12:50 PM EDT2018-06-07 16:50:43 GMT
    Thursday, June 7 2018 12:50 PM EDT2018-06-07 16:50:43 GMT
    A mother shared lyrics of a "lockdown" song posted in her child's classroom, and it got a lot of response on social media. (Source: CNN)A mother shared lyrics of a "lockdown" song posted in her child's classroom, and it got a lot of response on social media. (Source: CNN)

    A mother shared lyrics of a "lockdown" song posted in her child's classroom, and it garnered a lot of response on social media. 

    More >>

    A mother shared lyrics of a "lockdown" song posted in her child's classroom, and it garnered a lot of response on social media. 

    More >>

  • Women are working too hard, need shorter workweeks; study says

    Women are working too hard, need shorter workweeks; study says

    Thursday, June 7 2018 10:57 AM EDT2018-06-07 14:57:59 GMT
    (Source: Pixabay)(Source: Pixabay)
    (Source: Pixabay)(Source: Pixabay)

    A study shows that working women are taking a toll and are reporting feeling more exhausted and more depressed than ever. 

    More >>

    A study shows that working women are taking a toll and are reporting feeling more exhausted and more depressed than ever. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly