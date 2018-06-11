Goodtime III Captain is a cheerleader for the city

Capt. Jordan Kit stears the Goodtime III through the mouth of the Cuyahoga River.

From the deck of the Goodtime III the city's skyline can be best observed.

Goodtime III Captain Jordan Kit believes he has the best job in the city.

"My job is the one of the best jobs you can have in Cleveland," Kit said while maneuvering the three-story, 1,000 passenger vessel through the Cuyahoga River at the start of the 2018 season. "I get a great office view, I get to show off Cleveland."

The original Goodtime ran from 1924-1938 and was run by the Cleveland and Buffalo Transit Company. In 1958 Vince and Herbert Fryan started the Goodtime tradition and kept the name to honor Cleveland's touring tradition. The business changed hands to a second generation in 1984 and simultaneously added trips and made cosmetic changes tot he boat.

September 16, 1990 the new Goodtime III arrived in Cleveland.

"Everything happens along the river," Kit says, "unless you know where to look you might miss it."

Today's Goodtime captain considers himself a cheerleader for Cleveland, and appears to love telling historical stories during the narrated field trips. Kit has been captain for seven years and uses his time off in the winter researching Cleveland to better represent the city.

