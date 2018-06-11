Goodtime III is celebrating 60-years on Lake Erie as a family bu - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Goodtime III Captain is a cheerleader for the city

Posted by Michael Dakota, Digital Content Producer
Connect
From the deck of the Goodtime III the city's skyline can be best observed. From the deck of the Goodtime III the city's skyline can be best observed.
The Goodtime II retired in 1989. The Goodtime II retired in 1989.
The Goodtime III waits to launch. The Goodtime III waits to launch.
Capt. Jordan Kit stears the Goodtime III through the mouth of the Cuyahoga River. Capt. Jordan Kit stears the Goodtime III through the mouth of the Cuyahoga River.
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Goodtime III Captain Jordan Kit believes he has the best job in the city.

"My job is the one of the best jobs you can have in Cleveland," Kit said while maneuvering the three-story, 1,000 passenger vessel through the Cuyahoga River at the start of the 2018 season. "I get a great office view, I get to show off Cleveland." 

The original Goodtime ran from 1924-1938 and was run by the Cleveland and Buffalo Transit Company. In 1958 Vince and Herbert Fryan started the Goodtime tradition and kept the name to honor Cleveland's touring tradition. The business changed hands to a second generation in 1984 and simultaneously added trips and made cosmetic changes tot he boat. 

September 16, 1990 the new Goodtime III arrived in Cleveland. 

"Everything happens along the river," Kit says, "unless you know where to look you might miss it."

Today's Goodtime captain considers himself a cheerleader for Cleveland, and appears to love telling historical stories during the narrated field trips. Kit has been captain for seven years and uses his time off in the winter researching Cleveland to better represent the city. 

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.

  • Seen on 19Seen on 19More>>

  • Today on Sunnyside Up, was this 1st grade teacher in the wrong?

    Today on Sunnyside Up, was this 1st grade teacher in the wrong?

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 8:37 AM EDT2018-06-12 12:37:19 GMT
    "Sunnyside Up" featuring Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover (Source: WOIO)"Sunnyside Up" featuring Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover (Source: WOIO)

    "Sunnyside Up" is a daily morning talk show featuring Wake Up Cleveland's Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.

    More >>

    "Sunnyside Up" is a daily morning talk show featuring Wake Up Cleveland's Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.

    More >>

  • 'Lockdown, lockdown:' Young students learn new nursery rhyme

    'Lockdown, lockdown:' Young students learn new nursery rhyme

    Thursday, June 7 2018 12:50 PM EDT2018-06-07 16:50:43 GMT
    Thursday, June 7 2018 12:50 PM EDT2018-06-07 16:50:43 GMT
    A mother shared lyrics of a "lockdown" song posted in her child's classroom, and it got a lot of response on social media. (Source: CNN)A mother shared lyrics of a "lockdown" song posted in her child's classroom, and it got a lot of response on social media. (Source: CNN)

    A mother shared lyrics of a "lockdown" song posted in her child's classroom, and it garnered a lot of response on social media. 

    More >>

    A mother shared lyrics of a "lockdown" song posted in her child's classroom, and it garnered a lot of response on social media. 

    More >>

  • Women are working too hard, need shorter workweeks; study says

    Women are working too hard, need shorter workweeks; study says

    Thursday, June 7 2018 10:57 AM EDT2018-06-07 14:57:59 GMT
    (Source: Pixabay)(Source: Pixabay)
    (Source: Pixabay)(Source: Pixabay)

    A study shows that working women are taking a toll and are reporting feeling more exhausted and more depressed than ever. 

    More >>

    A study shows that working women are taking a toll and are reporting feeling more exhausted and more depressed than ever. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly