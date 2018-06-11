Watch Overtime Live: How can the Cavs fix the salary cap situation?

The Cleveland Cavaliers don't have the best salary cap situation heading into the 2018-19 season. (Source AP Images)

The Cleveland Cavaliers don't have the best salary cap situation heading into the 2018-19 season.

On Cleveland 19 Overtime at 8 p.m. basketball expert Larry Coon will talk with Tony Zarrella and show how the Cavs can bring in good players despite the cap situation.

Cleveland has been to four straight NBA Finals, currently no one knows where LeBron James will play next season.

The NBA Draft is in a couple weeks and the Cavs currently have the eighth overall pick.

