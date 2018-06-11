Tyson Chicken Recall: Voluntarily recall for foodservice customers

Tyson Foods has announced a voluntarily recall of more than 3,100 pounds of breaded chicken tenderloins.

The company was notified by a supplier an ingredient was sent to Tyson Foods that may contain pieces of blue and clear soft plastic, according to the news release.

Tyson announced the recall is limited to foodservice customers and affected products are not available for purchase in retail stores.

Other Tyson Foods products are not impacted by this recall, according to the news release.

So far the company has not received any reports of illnesses with the impacted product. This has been classified as a Class II recall with a low health risk.

The news release shows the impacted product was shipped to Ohio.

For more information about the recall you can click here. Anyone with questions can call Tyson at 1-888-747-7611.

