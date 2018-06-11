Fire destroys house in Eaton Township

A fire destroyed a home in Eaton Township on Monday afternoon.

The fire happened on Arrowhead Drive.

The home was fully engulfed by flames by the time firefighters arrived to the scene.

Thankfully no one was injured in the incident.

Crews are putting out hot spots.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Neighbors could smell the smoke several football fields away from the incident on Monday.

This is a developing story, we will update this story as more information becomes available.

