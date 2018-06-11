#BroadcastGood: Medina County woman blogs to fight cancer; races - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

#BroadcastGood: Medina County woman blogs to fight cancer; races for the cure

She blogs to fight cancer. source:Lydia Esparra /WOIO She blogs to fight cancer. source:Lydia Esparra /WOIO
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Cleveland 19 is sponsor of the Komen Race for the Cure and with the race being a short two months away, we want to start highlighting woman who are using their illness to make a difference.

Fourteen months ago Laura Allio started blogging out her cancer.

"This will put my reconstruction not on July 18, but as i originally told everyone but actually in August," she said. 

For Laura, social media has been her emotional therapy in her journey with breast cancer.

"People really appreciated us being open about it," she said. 

Open in so many ways, open about a supportive husband Mike, open about her now 20-month-old son James, and open about the possibility she would not be here for his first birthday. 

And so she writes.

"I didn't mind being bald either, I thought I was going to be affected but he made me feel good through out the and even did this," she said. 

She even came up with this idea: Laura's must-have mastectomy bags.

With the help of volunteers and a local company they given women the supplies they need to heal from a mastectomy.

"We make homemade pillows, we have pajamas,  leggings, slippers waste bands to carry thing and so much more," she said.  "From the first time I was diagnosed, there has to be a purpose behind this diagnoses."

There is purpose, a journey that we are all taking with her, knowing at the end of it, Laura will say it was just a crazy ride and her blogs on social media lead the way.

Laura says she plans on running her first Komen Race for the Cure this August.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.

  • Seen on 19Seen on 19More>>

  • Today on Sunnyside Up, was this 1st grade teacher in the wrong?

    Today on Sunnyside Up, was this 1st grade teacher in the wrong?

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 8:37 AM EDT2018-06-12 12:37:19 GMT
    "Sunnyside Up" featuring Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover (Source: WOIO)"Sunnyside Up" featuring Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover (Source: WOIO)

    "Sunnyside Up" is a daily morning talk show featuring Wake Up Cleveland's Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.

    More >>

    "Sunnyside Up" is a daily morning talk show featuring Wake Up Cleveland's Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.

    More >>

  • 'Lockdown, lockdown:' Young students learn new nursery rhyme

    'Lockdown, lockdown:' Young students learn new nursery rhyme

    Thursday, June 7 2018 12:50 PM EDT2018-06-07 16:50:43 GMT
    Thursday, June 7 2018 12:50 PM EDT2018-06-07 16:50:43 GMT
    A mother shared lyrics of a "lockdown" song posted in her child's classroom, and it got a lot of response on social media. (Source: CNN)A mother shared lyrics of a "lockdown" song posted in her child's classroom, and it got a lot of response on social media. (Source: CNN)

    A mother shared lyrics of a "lockdown" song posted in her child's classroom, and it garnered a lot of response on social media. 

    More >>

    A mother shared lyrics of a "lockdown" song posted in her child's classroom, and it garnered a lot of response on social media. 

    More >>

  • Women are working too hard, need shorter workweeks; study says

    Women are working too hard, need shorter workweeks; study says

    Thursday, June 7 2018 10:57 AM EDT2018-06-07 14:57:59 GMT
    (Source: Pixabay)(Source: Pixabay)
    (Source: Pixabay)(Source: Pixabay)

    A study shows that working women are taking a toll and are reporting feeling more exhausted and more depressed than ever. 

    More >>

    A study shows that working women are taking a toll and are reporting feeling more exhausted and more depressed than ever. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly