Parma Heights turns its red light cameras back on, there's a grace period before tickets

Many people in Northeast Ohio aren't happy to see red light cameras flashing again on the road.

The lights don't have to be monitored by police officers anymore.

The legal battle over speed cameras and red light cameras is over.

Some cities are turning them on again, after the Ohio Supreme Court ruled some of the restrictions against the cameras were unconstitutional.

You can read more about that decision here.

The traffic enforcement cameras turned on again in Parma Heights on June 1.

It's hard to tell, but the red light cameras at Pearl and York roads in Parma Heights are back on again.

Karen Cooper didn’t know the cameras were working again. She would rather get a ticket from a police officer.

“I think an officer in a car so you know if you’re getting a ticket instead of having one pop and surprise you,” she said.

There are two cameras at this intersection and another mobile unit you'll see across the city.

Warren Kolkar hopes he never has to fight a ticket in court.

“You can't fight the camera, they're not there to say anything against you. If a cop sat there, I think it's be a better idea,” he said.

If you get a ticket from a camera, it will cost you $100 for running a red light and $200 for speeding in a 25 mile per hour speed zone.

Citations start on July 1.

There's a one-month grace period right now.

You will only get a warning if you run a red light this month.

Cleveland19 asked the mayor whether residents had been notified that the cameras have been turned back on.

“We've notified them through the website, the media and papers and so forth, did a press release,” said

Mayor Michael Byrne.

The mayor doesn’t know how much money the red light cameras will bring in combined.

He estimates the mobile unit will collect $250 to $300,000 a year.

“The main reason behind it is for the safety,” he said.

But some people we talked to don't believe that.

“I don't think the city needs the money, I think it's just a scam to get more money out of working people,” Kolkar said.

Cleveland19 asked the mayor, “What would you say to citizens who worry this is all about the money?”

“Well I hope there's few and far of those. But anybody who lives here in Parma Heights realizes since I've been here we've had a challenge with the budget, there's no doubt about it,” Mayor Byrne said.

Parma Heights expects a $1.2 million deficit at the end of 2018.

Drivers can appeal tickets from the cameras in magistrate court.

They won't get points on their license from them.

This revenue stream from speed cameras and red light cameras for cities could change if House Bill 410 passes.

It moves fines collected from camera violations from cities to municipal courts.

Cleveland19 called the state capitol on Monday and found the bill passed the House.

We were told it will probably have to wait until fall for a reading in the Senate.

