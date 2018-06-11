Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force looking for 19-year-old suspect

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force for is asking your help in locating 19-year-old James Rufus Tomlinson Jr.

He is wanted by the United States Marshals Service and the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department for a weapons charge.

His last known address is in the 9600 block of Columbia Avenue in Cleveland.

Tomlinson is considered to be armed and dangerous.

If you have any information about James Tomlinson Jr., please contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or Text keyword WANTED and tip to 847411 (tip411). Tipsters can remain anonymous and reward money is available.

