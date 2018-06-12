Northeast Ohio weather: Warm and humid today with late-day storms

With dry weather in the forecast for the next several hours, we’re going to be heating up. 9:00 AM: 69°, Noon: 79°, 5:00 PM: 81° (Source: Kevin Goodman)

Short Term Forecast:

We’re waking up to dry weather today. Expect a quiet morning commute. (At least from a weather perspective.) With dry weather in the forecast for the next several hours, we’re going to be heating up.

9:00 AM: 69°, Noon: 79°, 5:00 PM: 81°

Today will also be quite humid. A southerly breeze sustained at 10 – 15 mph should make it more tolerable to spend time outdoors.

An upper level disturbance will pass over the area later today, providing the focus for showers and storms after 2:00 PM. These will be hit or miss. We are not forecasting widespread severe weather.

However, a few storms could produce heavy rain and gusty winds.

We’ll have to keep a chance of hit or miss storms in the forecast through the overnight hours. With clouds and rain in the area, it’ll be very mild tonight. Overnight lows will bottom out around 70°.

Unsettled Through Wednesday:

Additional showers and storms are possible tomorrow. It won’t rain every minute of the day though. Wednesday will be another warm and stuffy day. Expect highs in the low 80s.

Quiet Stretch Ahead:

High pressure will return to NE Ohio late Wednesday night and will persist through the end of the work week.

Look forward to very nice, dry weather during that time. It won’t be quite as humid either.

Wednesday’s high: 83°

Thursday’s high: 80°

Friday’s high: 82°

Father’s Day Weekend Outlook:

Things will be heating up in a major way this weekend! Humidity levels will also creep up by the end of the weekend.

At this time we are not expecting any rain Saturday or Sunday.

Saturday’s high: 84°

Sunday’s high: 90°

