Northeast Ohio weather: Warm and stormy night

With dry weather in the forecast for the next several hours, we’re going to be heating up. 9:00 AM: 69°, Noon: 79°, 5:00 PM: 81° (Source: Kevin Goodman)

Tonight:

Thunderstorms will continue into the overnight hours with mostly cloudy skies. It will feel muggy with dew points in the mid 60s. Temperatures will be in the lower 70s for most of the night. Winds from the SSW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow:

There is a chance of seeing a thunderstorm in the morning, with another chance in the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the lower 80s with mostly cloudy skies. It will feel muggy outside throughout the day, with dew points in the mid 60s.

Tomorrow night:

With the passing of the cold front, temperatures will be in the low 60s. It will feel pleasant as dew points will fall into the 50s. Sky coverage will start to thin out with the anticipation of a high pressure system moving through.

Thursday:

A high pressure system set up over the region, bringing mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will be in the lower 80’s, with no threat of storms. Overall it will be a pleasant day.

