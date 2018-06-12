Driver hits bear on I-77 North in Akron (photos)

According to police, a bear was struck by a vehicle around 5:45 a.m., on I-77 in Akron. (Source: WOIO)

According to police, a bear was struck by a vehicle early morning on Tuesday, June 12.

First responders put the bear in the back of an ambulance shortly after.

According to police, reports came in around 5:30 a.m., and the scene was cleared by 6 a.m.

The incident occurred on I-77 North near Vernon Odom Boulevard.

Police say the bear was killed in the crash.

There have been a number of black bear sightings in recent months, but this is the first word of this type of incident.

The Ohio Division of Wildlife estimates the state’s black bear population to be anywhere from 50 to 100 individual bears.

According to the website, an adult black bear can weigh anywhere between 150 and 700 pounds.

According to the the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, this was the same black bear spotted in Wadsworth days earlier.

