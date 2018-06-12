Driver hits bear on I-77 North in Akron (photos) - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Driver hits bear on I-77 North in Akron (photos)

Posted by Randy Buffington, Digital Content Producer
Connect
According to police, a bear was struck by a vehicle around 5:45 a.m., on I-77 in Akron. (Source: WOIO) According to police, a bear was struck by a vehicle around 5:45 a.m., on I-77 in Akron. (Source: WOIO)
AKRON, OH (WOIO) -

According to police, a bear was struck by a vehicle early morning on Tuesday, June 12.

First responders put the bear in the back of an ambulance shortly after.

According to police, reports came in around 5:30 a.m., and the scene was cleared by 6 a.m.

The incident occurred on I-77 North near Vernon Odom Boulevard. 

Police say the bear was killed in the crash.

There have been a number of black bear sightings in recent months, but this is the first word of this type of incident. 

The Ohio Division of Wildlife estimates the state’s black bear population to be anywhere from 50 to 100 individual bears.

According to the website, an adult black bear can weigh anywhere between 150 and 700 pounds.

According to the the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, this was the same black bear spotted in Wadsworth days earlier

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.

  • Seen on 19Seen on 19More>>

  • Today on Sunnyside Up, was this 1st grade teacher in the wrong?

    Today on Sunnyside Up, was this 1st grade teacher in the wrong?

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 8:37 AM EDT2018-06-12 12:37:19 GMT
    "Sunnyside Up" featuring Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover (Source: WOIO)"Sunnyside Up" featuring Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover (Source: WOIO)

    "Sunnyside Up" is a daily morning talk show featuring Wake Up Cleveland's Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.

    More >>

    "Sunnyside Up" is a daily morning talk show featuring Wake Up Cleveland's Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.

    More >>

  • 'Lockdown, lockdown:' Young students learn new nursery rhyme

    'Lockdown, lockdown:' Young students learn new nursery rhyme

    Thursday, June 7 2018 12:50 PM EDT2018-06-07 16:50:43 GMT
    Thursday, June 7 2018 12:50 PM EDT2018-06-07 16:50:43 GMT
    A mother shared lyrics of a "lockdown" song posted in her child's classroom, and it got a lot of response on social media. (Source: CNN)A mother shared lyrics of a "lockdown" song posted in her child's classroom, and it got a lot of response on social media. (Source: CNN)

    A mother shared lyrics of a "lockdown" song posted in her child's classroom, and it garnered a lot of response on social media. 

    More >>

    A mother shared lyrics of a "lockdown" song posted in her child's classroom, and it garnered a lot of response on social media. 

    More >>

  • Women are working too hard, need shorter workweeks; study says

    Women are working too hard, need shorter workweeks; study says

    Thursday, June 7 2018 10:57 AM EDT2018-06-07 14:57:59 GMT
    (Source: Pixabay)(Source: Pixabay)
    (Source: Pixabay)(Source: Pixabay)

    A study shows that working women are taking a toll and are reporting feeling more exhausted and more depressed than ever. 

    More >>

    A study shows that working women are taking a toll and are reporting feeling more exhausted and more depressed than ever. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly