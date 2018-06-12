Warrensville Heights High School graduates involved in fatal cra - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Warrensville Heights High School graduates involved in fatal crash with semi

Posted by Randy Buffington, Digital Content Producer
Three recent graduates were involved in a crash with a semi truck on June 11. (Source: WOIO) Three recent graduates were involved in a crash with a semi truck on June 11. (Source: WOIO)
WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, OH (WOIO) -

A fatal crash involving recent graduates of Warrensville Heights High School sent the community into a wave of shock. 

According to a post on the school district's website, three recent graduates were involved in an early morning car crash on Monday.

The crash occurred Monday, June 11, around 3 a.m., when the former students went head-on into a semi truck.

The crash killed one graduate and two others were injured.

According to the school calendar, the students graduated on May 21.

Grief counselors will be available at Warrensville Heights High School June 12 and June 13 following the death of a recent graduate.

First session: 9:30 a.m.- 11:30 a.m. 

Second session: 2:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m.

