Warrensville Heights High School graduates involved in fatal crash with semi

A fatal crash involving recent graduates of Warrensville Heights High School sent the community into a wave of shock.

According to a post on the school district's website, three recent graduates were involved in an early morning car crash on Monday.

With extreme sadness, we share news of 3 WHHS grads involved in a car crash. One has died and two others are injured. Respecting the families, we are not disclosing names of those involved. Grief counseling is available this week. pic.twitter.com/lxHuGsbMt8 — Warrensville Schools (@whcs_tigers) June 11, 2018

The crash occurred Monday, June 11, around 3 a.m., when the former students went head-on into a semi truck.

The crash killed one graduate and two others were injured.

According to the school calendar, the students graduated on May 21.

Grief counselors will be available at Warrensville Heights High School June 12 and June 13 following the death of a recent graduate.

First session: 9:30 a.m.- 11:30 a.m.

Second session: 2:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m.

