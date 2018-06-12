Canton Trooper honored after stopping wrong-way driver - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Canton Trooper honored after stopping wrong-way driver

Posted by Randy Buffington, Digital Content Producer
Trooper Matthew D. Boyer will receive Certificate of Recognition. (Source: OSHP) Trooper Matthew D. Boyer will receive Certificate of Recognition. (Source: OSHP)
CANTON, OH (WOIO) -

Trooper Matthew D. Boyer will receive a Certificate of Recognition from the Canton Highway Patrol Post.

Cleveland District Commander Chris Zurcher will present the award to Boyer on Tuesday, June 12 at 9 a.m. 

A Certificate of Recognition recognizes exemplary performance or recognizes acts by others who deserve special recognition by the Superintendent of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. 

Boyer stopped a wrong-way driver on I-77 this past April. 

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.

