Hard Knocks film crew shooting b-roll at Cleveland Fire training - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Hard Knocks film crew shooting b-roll at Cleveland Fire training academy

Posted by Randy Buffington, Digital Content Producer
Hard Knocks film crew shot b-roll at the Cleveland Fire training academy. (Source: WOIO) Hard Knocks film crew shot b-roll at the Cleveland Fire training academy. (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

HBO and NFL Films are on site at the Cleveland Fire training academy for Hard Knocks Training Camp, set to air this summer.

The debut date for the Browns' series is August 7. 

Staff started filmed b-roll footage for the show early morning on Tuesday, June 12.

Comeback SZN

There are a ton of questions surrounding the Browns who are coming off an 0-16 record.

The quarterback competition is sure to be a focus through camp; with the competition brewing between Tyrod Taylor and Baker Mayfield daily. 

The front office also brought in new pieces with the addition of wide receiver Jarvis Landry and running back Nick Chubb.

Looks like a promising season for the Browns, one way or the other. 

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.

