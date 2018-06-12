Canton homeowner shoots threatening man knocking on his door - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Canton homeowner shoots threatening man knocking on his door

Posted by Julia Tullos, Assignment Desk Manager
Canton homeowner shoots man asking for unknown woman. (Source: WOIO) Canton homeowner shoots man asking for unknown woman. (Source: WOIO)
CANTON, OH (WOIO) -

Police officers said a homeowner shot a stranger who was pounding on his front door and demanding to speak to a woman the homeowner did not know.

This happened just before 11 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of 23rd St. NE.

The homeowner told Canton police  after telling the suspect he didn't know who the woman was, the man allegedly began threatening him.

According to the police report, the suspect went to his car and then returned to the home and continued to threaten the occupants.

The resident said he feared the suspect was now armed and exited the home with a 12 gauge shotgun.

According to the resident, the suspect made threatening movements, so he shot him twice in the mid-section.

The suspect, whose name is not being released, is being treated at Aultman Hospital.

Canton police detectives continue to investigate the shooting and no charges have been filed at this time.

