Twenty-one sick kittens found abandoned in crate on animal rescu - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Twenty-one sick kittens found abandoned in crate on animal rescue doorstep

Posted by Randy Buffington, Digital Content Producer
Pitties and Kitties Animal Rescue is looking for the people that left 22 sick kittens on their doorstep. (Pitties and Kitties website) Pitties and Kitties Animal Rescue is looking for the people that left 22 sick kittens on their doorstep. (Pitties and Kitties website)
CANTON, OH (WOIO) -

Twenty-one sick kittens and a very pregnant female cat were found abandoned in a crate, late evening on Thursday, June 7. 

The person(s) involved left all the cats crammed into one crate, on the doorstep of Pitties and Kitties rescue in Canton.

“Thank goodness someone came by the building today,” said Sarah Helton, founder of Pitties and Kitties rescue. 

“All of our animals are fostered in homes and not kept at the office location so we are not there every day.”

Several of the kittens are in serious need of medical treatment, putting a hamper on the other animals that need treatment in the facility. 

The person or people who left the kittens didn't leave information about them and the rescue is currently collecting security footage from surrounding businesses hoping to find some clues.

If you have any information about who abandoned these kittens the owner encourages you to call 234-738-2259.

