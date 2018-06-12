Lorain County toddler drowns in family pool

Lorain County Sheriff deputies said a one-year-old boy drowned in the family pool.

The toddler's mom, Athena Eaton, found Antonio Rodriguez under the solar cover.

Deputies responded to the family's home in the 41000 block of Rosewood Street around 10:44 a.m. on June 8 after Eaton called 911.

Eaton told officers she doesn't know how long her son was missing, before she located him in the pool.

Neighbors heard Eaton screaming and ran over to help. Several performed CPR on the little boy until EMS arrived.

Rodriguez was transported to University Hospital Elyria Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

