Police share new details on East Cleveland house explosion

East Cleveland Police are looking for Christopher Glenn in conjunction with an explosion that destroyed a home in East Cleveland.

The house explosion was first reported around 12:45 p.m., on Sunday June 10, at 1073 East 125th street in Cleveland.

According to the East Cleveland Fire Department, one person died from the explosion and Craig Martin Kelly, 51, was critically injured. Police have concluded four individuals were involved in the "scraping operation" that resulted in a natural gas build up inside the home. Authorities believe the explosion was a result of the pipes being manipulated.

"We have one person deceased, we have another person in critical condition, and a third person that we're not sure what his health condition is right now. I don't think it 's worth whatever amount of change any scrapyard is going to give you," Chief Michael Cardilli said.

Authorities are currently searching for the identity of the deceased using DNA. According to officials at a press conference on Tuesday, June 12, the man in critical condition has not regained consciousness, while a third person has been apprehended and is currently in custody. Police continue to search for another man, 50-year-old Christopher Glenn whose last known address was 10532 Morrison Ave.

The massive blast also caused severe damage to neighboring homes. The East Cleveland administration is working closely with the Red Cross to determine how many people have been displaced.

Officials said they will approach the explosion as a crime scene. Cardilli said he expects to wrap up the scene quicker than he originally imagined.

Detectives held the first news conference at Forest and East 125th in Cleveland on June 11, at 11 a.m.

East Cleveland Police Department says the nearby homes, 1089, 1085, 1079 and 1067 E. 125th were not structurally sound.

The home at 1061 East 125th is under inspection right now, and the list could be expanded.

According to police, the brand new house was sold in May. The new residents had yet to move in, and police are unsure why the two victims were in the home at the time.

Fire officials said hundreds of homes in the area were affected by the blast, ranging from broken windows to side panel damage.

Police are talking to two people of interest.

As of now, no charges have been filed, but police are offering a $5000 reward for tips. Crimestoppers is offering an additional reward of $2,500.

Ohio Fire Marshall Office Hotline

1-800-589-2728

Cleveland and East Cleveland residents in the area of E 125th Street who were affected by the explosion can call the Northeast Ohio Chapter of the American Red Cross at 216-431-3010 about the assistance available.

