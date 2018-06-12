6 tech gifts for Father's day for under $100 that he will actually want

The Roku Streaming Stick Plus in one gift idea for dad on Father's Day for under $100. (Source: Roku)

Father's day is this weekend and maybe you should give day something he will actually like and use.

Here are some tech gifts under $100 dollars that dad won't likely throw in the back of a closet.

TELLO Drone

This $99 drone will let dad take video and even comes with a free extra battery if purchased before June 17.

Halo XL450-7 Rangefinder

If you dad is a golfer this is the perfect gift.

For $75.99 on Amazon, your dad will be the envy of every gold outing when he can pull out this device and tell exactly how far away the hole is.

Roku Streaming Stick Plus

If dad hasn't already cut the cable maybe this will be the nudge he needs.

Roku calls this version super charged and is on sale right now for $54.99.

World’s Fastest and Most Accurate BBQ Fork

Most dad's will light up when they see a package from Sharper Image.

When he finds out is a BBQ fork that can tell the exact temperature of his steak he'll love it even more.

At just $39.99 it's also the most affordable gift on our list.

Beats Solo2 Luxe Edition Wired Headphones

Beats headphone can get pretty expensive so when you can find a pair under $100 that's a pretty good deal.

These aren't wireless, which is probably why QVC has such a good deal on this version for just $99.95.

Micro Brewed Kit (1 gal)

We will be honest the technology involved in this is picking up the phone and ordering your dad his own at home brewing kit.

At just a gallon this will help dad decide if he wants to move onto bigger kits to brew his own beer at home.

Man Crates is selling this kit for just $74.99.

