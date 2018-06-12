Amber Alert canceled; missing Ashtabula 6-year-old found safe

Police canceled an Amber Alert for a missing 6-year-old girl after she was found safe two hours later.

Previous report:

According to Ashtabula police, Brooklyn Ski Vance was taken by her grandmother, Connie Sue Nelson, 48.

Officers said there was reason to believe the child was in danger.

Brooklyn was last seen before the alert was issued on Spencer Avenue in Ashtabula around 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The Amber Alert was issued around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Nelson's last known address is Las Vegas, Nevada and police believe she may be traveling by plane back to Las Vegas.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ashtabula police at 440-992-7172.

