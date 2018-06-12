Mom and girlfriend guilty of beating 5-year-old daughter to deat - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Mom and girlfriend guilty of beating 5-year-old daughter to death

Posted by Julia Tullos, Assignment Desk Manager
Connect
Tequila Crump. (Source: WOIO) Tequila Crump. (Source: WOIO)
Ursula Owens. (Source: WOIO) Ursula Owens. (Source: WOIO)
Ta'Naejah McCloud. (Source: Family) Ta'Naejah McCloud. (Source: Family)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

The jury reached a verdict in the trial for Tequila Crump and Ursula Owens around 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Jury members started deliberating on Friday, June 8.

They found Crump guilty of reckless homicide and Owens guilty of murder in the fatal beating of Crump's five-year-old daughter Ta'Naejah McCloud.

The little girl died in March 2017.

Doctors say she suffered from severe head and brain trauma as well as older injuries, including burns.

"This is a horrific case of child abuse," said Prosecutor Michael O'Malley. "These women had no regard for this young life and need to be held accountable for their actions."

T'Naejah had an open case with the Cuyahoga Department of Children and Family Services at the time of her death.

Family members said they tried to inform social workers of the ongoing physical abuse, but they say, no action was ever taken.

Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Kelly Ann Gallagher will sentence the women on July 24.

