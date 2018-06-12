Verdict reached in trial of mom and girlfriend accused of beating 5-year-old girl to death

The jury reached a verdict in the trial for Tequila Crump and Ursula Owens around 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Jury members started deliberating on Friday, June 8.

The trial began in front of Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Kelly Ann Gallagher on may 29.

Both women are charged with the fatal beating of Crump's five-year-old daughter Ta'Naejah McCloud.

The little girl died in March 2017.

Doctors say she suffered from severe head and brain trauma as well as older injuries, including burns.

"This is a horrific case of child abuse," said Prosecutor Michael O'Malley. "These women had no regard for this young life and need to be held accountable for their actions."

T'Naejah had an open case with the Cuyahoga Department of Children and Family Services at the time of her death.

Family members said they tried to inform social workers of the ongoing physical abuse, but they say, no action was ever taken.

This story will be updated after the verdict is announced.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.