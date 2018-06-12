Shawn Grate crime scene demolished for free thanks to Ashland business

Ashland Mayor Matt Miller confirms the home where Shawn Grate killed two of women and later kidnapped another was demolished today.

Mayor Miller says during Grate's sentencing, local business Simonson Construction Services reached out to his office as well as City Engineer Shane Kremser and offered to demolish the home located at 363 Covert Court at no cost to the city. The neighboring property will also be torn down.

According to Mayor Miller, Simonson Construction Services believed this to be an important public service to offer and wanted to help move the community passed this tragedy.

The neighboring home 365 Covert Court will be demolished within the next week or so.

