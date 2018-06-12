Shawn Grate crime scene demolished for free thanks to Ashland bu - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Shawn Grate crime scene demolished for free thanks to Ashland business

Posted by Cassie Nist
Connect
ASHLAND, OH (WOIO) -

Ashland Mayor Matt Miller confirms the home where Shawn Grate killed two of women and later kidnapped another was demolished today.

Mayor Miller says during Grate's sentencing, local business Simonson Construction Services reached out to his office as well as City Engineer Shane Kremser and offered to demolish the home located at 363 Covert Court at no cost to the city. The neighboring property will also be torn down.

According to Mayor Miller, Simonson Construction Services believed this to be an important public service to offer and wanted to help move the community passed this tragedy.

The neighboring home 365 Covert Court will be demolished within the next week or so.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.

  • Seen on 19Seen on 19More>>

  • Today on Sunnyside Up, was this 1st grade teacher in the wrong?

    Today on Sunnyside Up, was this 1st grade teacher in the wrong?

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 8:37 AM EDT2018-06-12 12:37:19 GMT
    "Sunnyside Up" featuring Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover (Source: WOIO)"Sunnyside Up" featuring Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover (Source: WOIO)

    "Sunnyside Up" is a daily morning talk show featuring Wake Up Cleveland's Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.

    More >>

    "Sunnyside Up" is a daily morning talk show featuring Wake Up Cleveland's Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.

    More >>

  • 'Lockdown, lockdown:' Young students learn new nursery rhyme

    'Lockdown, lockdown:' Young students learn new nursery rhyme

    Thursday, June 7 2018 12:50 PM EDT2018-06-07 16:50:43 GMT
    Thursday, June 7 2018 12:50 PM EDT2018-06-07 16:50:43 GMT
    A mother shared lyrics of a "lockdown" song posted in her child's classroom, and it got a lot of response on social media. (Source: CNN)A mother shared lyrics of a "lockdown" song posted in her child's classroom, and it got a lot of response on social media. (Source: CNN)

    A mother shared lyrics of a "lockdown" song posted in her child's classroom, and it garnered a lot of response on social media. 

    More >>

    A mother shared lyrics of a "lockdown" song posted in her child's classroom, and it garnered a lot of response on social media. 

    More >>

  • Women are working too hard, need shorter workweeks; study says

    Women are working too hard, need shorter workweeks; study says

    Thursday, June 7 2018 10:57 AM EDT2018-06-07 14:57:59 GMT
    (Source: Pixabay)(Source: Pixabay)
    (Source: Pixabay)(Source: Pixabay)

    A study shows that working women are taking a toll and are reporting feeling more exhausted and more depressed than ever. 

    More >>

    A study shows that working women are taking a toll and are reporting feeling more exhausted and more depressed than ever. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly