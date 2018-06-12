Asian Highlands exhibit unveiled at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Asian Highlands exhibit unveiled at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

Posted by Brittany Bivins, Reporter
The Asian Highlands exhibit opened to the public on June 12, 2018. (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

On Tuesday, the Asian Highlands exhibit opened to the public at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.

The one-acre exhibit features a total remodel of habitats for multiple animal species, including the amur leopard, snow leopards and red panda.

In addition, there is a brand new species for the Cleveland Zoo--the takin. It's a goat-antelope species that generally makes its home in the Himalayas.

"It is our privilege and our honor to be able to exhibit these animals, but we do so in an effort to bring awareness around conservation," said Executive Director Dr. Chris Kuhar.

For the opening, the zoo invited guest performers who highlight various aspects of Asian culture.

"This brings a celebration of Asian culture, so not only seeing these wonderful, endangered Asian species here at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo at the Asian Highlands habitat, but also experiencing things from the country that they're native to," said Chief Marketing Officer Kelly Manderfield.

The zoo also announced a new attraction, coming to guests this July.

The Asian Lantern Festival includes more than two dozen large, colorful lanterns, shaped into animals and tableau, which will light up the sky this summer. You can see the festival from 6:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. each Thursday through Sunday, from July 19 through Aug. 19.

The festival also features Asian-inspired dining, music, and market option, along with performers.

You can get your tickets for the festival here.

