6 life-saving pool rules to keep your children safe this summer - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

6 life-saving pool rules to keep your children safe this summer

Posted by Denise Zarrella, Reporter
Connect
Follow these six ilfe-saving rules and keep your kids safe during the summer swimming season in Northeast Ohio. (Source: WOIO) Follow these six ilfe-saving rules and keep your kids safe during the summer swimming season in Northeast Ohio. (Source: WOIO)
PARMA, OH (WOIO) -

Kelsey Valine, the Aquatics Director for Metropolitan Pools Management Company in Parma, manages dozens of area pools.

She says there should be an established list of rules at every pool that should include these six basics:

  • Have a Buddy System in place, someone should always be watching
  • No breath holding games
  • Have barriers that differentiate between your shallow and deep end of the pool
  • Have a fence and a removable ladder (if you have an above ground pool)
  • Use life jacket vests that are approved by the U.S. Coast Guard
  • There are more and more high tech gadgets available that help keep children and pools safe, but Valine says they are no replacement for a watchful set of eyes.

"It really comes down to supervision and always having someone watching that water," adds Valine.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.

  • Seen on 19Seen on 19More>>

  • Today on Sunnyside Up, was this 1st grade teacher in the wrong?

    Today on Sunnyside Up, was this 1st grade teacher in the wrong?

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 8:37 AM EDT2018-06-12 12:37:19 GMT
    "Sunnyside Up" featuring Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover (Source: WOIO)"Sunnyside Up" featuring Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover (Source: WOIO)

    "Sunnyside Up" is a daily morning talk show featuring Wake Up Cleveland's Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.

    More >>

    "Sunnyside Up" is a daily morning talk show featuring Wake Up Cleveland's Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.

    More >>

  • 'Lockdown, lockdown:' Young students learn new nursery rhyme

    'Lockdown, lockdown:' Young students learn new nursery rhyme

    Thursday, June 7 2018 12:50 PM EDT2018-06-07 16:50:43 GMT
    Thursday, June 7 2018 12:50 PM EDT2018-06-07 16:50:43 GMT
    A mother shared lyrics of a "lockdown" song posted in her child's classroom, and it got a lot of response on social media. (Source: CNN)A mother shared lyrics of a "lockdown" song posted in her child's classroom, and it got a lot of response on social media. (Source: CNN)

    A mother shared lyrics of a "lockdown" song posted in her child's classroom, and it garnered a lot of response on social media. 

    More >>

    A mother shared lyrics of a "lockdown" song posted in her child's classroom, and it garnered a lot of response on social media. 

    More >>

  • Women are working too hard, need shorter workweeks; study says

    Women are working too hard, need shorter workweeks; study says

    Thursday, June 7 2018 10:57 AM EDT2018-06-07 14:57:59 GMT
    (Source: Pixabay)(Source: Pixabay)
    (Source: Pixabay)(Source: Pixabay)

    A study shows that working women are taking a toll and are reporting feeling more exhausted and more depressed than ever. 

    More >>

    A study shows that working women are taking a toll and are reporting feeling more exhausted and more depressed than ever. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly