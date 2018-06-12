6 life-saving pool rules to keep your children safe this summer

Follow these six ilfe-saving rules and keep your kids safe during the summer swimming season in Northeast Ohio. (Source: WOIO)

Kelsey Valine, the Aquatics Director for Metropolitan Pools Management Company in Parma, manages dozens of area pools.

She says there should be an established list of rules at every pool that should include these six basics:

Have a Buddy System in place, someone should always be watching

No breath holding games

Have barriers that differentiate between your shallow and deep end of the pool

Have a fence and a removable ladder (if you have an above ground pool)

Use life jacket vests that are approved by the U.S. Coast Guard

There are more and more high tech gadgets available that help keep children and pools safe, but Valine says they are no replacement for a watchful set of eyes.

"It really comes down to supervision and always having someone watching that water," adds Valine.

