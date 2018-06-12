BroadcastGood: Local organization provides a Cornerstone of Hope for broken hearted

Cornerstone of Hope, in Independence, is offering hope to the broken hearted. (Source: WOIO)

A local organization is giving hope to the broken hearted after some of the most difficult times in their lives.

Death, depression, sickness and loneliness are just a few of the things Cornerstone of Hope will help you cope with.

Volunteer Pauline Hartman says it's a mutual feeling that many here share: grief.

"When they first come in, you can just see it right away," she says.

"Cornerstone of Hope is a sacred place where those seeking support after the death of a loved one come for counseling, support groups, resources," said founder and CEO, Mark Tripodi.

And he knows firsthand. He shares why he started this mission.

"We founded this organization after the death of our own son in May of 2000 and just as I'm talking to you right now, it hurts, many years later," he said.

So for the last 15 years, he and the staffers here at Cornerstone have been working to make this a place where people can experience a bit of sunshine after so much darkness.

Pauline says it was Mark who made her feel connected to Cornerstone.

"I turned around and looked in that direction, I'd never met Mark, had no idea who he was and all he did was walk right up to me, put his arms around me and I was stunned. Cause it felt, amazing, I'm getting goosebumps, amazing. That somebody would understand that you're hurting and you don't need any words," she said.

After she gained strength, she felt compelled to pay it forward. She's volunteered at Cornerstone for years and loves connecting with the children.

Tripodi says for all of them it's more than just a job, it's their life's work.

"Lives are transformed and people are changed by trusting us with such a sacred and difficult time during their life," he said.

