Cleveland kids learn the game of golf through First Tee program

First Tee in Cleveland is teaching young kids the game of golf. (Source: WOIO)

Executive director Pat LoPresti says this program is a whole in one.



"It's not just about the club it's about our curriculum," said LoPresti, "We teach life skills core value healthy habits."

These habits keep kids on the course and off the streets.

The children start out young ranging And they start out young with some starting as young as 8-years-old.

There are a number of programs through First Tee, summer courses along with volunteer opportunities.

"A good shot and making a connection isn't the only thing" said LoPresti, "You need to have perseverance, integrity, and honesty, we build character here."

