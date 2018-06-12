Minors face questioning after blaze injures Cleveland firefighter; arson suspected

Two minors are facing tough questions following an east side blaze that injured one Cleveland firefighter on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Cleveland Fire Public Information Officer Mike Norman, first responders were called to a vacant house fire at East 110th Street and Churchill Avenue around 4 p.m., and the emergency situation quickly escalated as the flames spread to an adjacent home.

The firefighter was taken to the hospital after suffering a heat-related injury.

Investigators suspect arson, and are trying to determine the exact cause.

The fire was extinguished early Tuesday evening.

