Northeast Ohio weather: Pleasant stretch ahead

Today will be our last humid day until the weekend. Temperatures will top out in the lower 80s. (Source: WOIO)

From Cleveland 19 First Alert Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak

We had a cool front blow through this afternoon. The humidity continues to fall and the sky will clear out everywhere this evening. It will be a noticeable change compared to last night. Dry air will take charge tomorrow and Friday. Lots of sun is in the forecast and comfortable humidity levels. Lake breezes will keep thinks cooler along the lakeshore.

