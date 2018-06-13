Northeast Ohio weather: Warm and humid Wednesday with scattered showers to come

Today will be our last humid day until the weekend. Temperatures will top out in the lower 80s. (Source: WOIO)

Short Term Forecast:

We’ve got a warm front moving through the area very early this morning. A cold front will swing through this afternoon. High pressure will nose in by the tail end of the work week.

We’re looking at a mostly cloudy start to the day. Areas of light rain, drizzle, and fog are possible through mid-to-late morning.

The cold front that moves through this afternoon will be the focal point for scattered showers and storms during the second half of the day. Some storms may produce heavy rain and gusty winds. The storms will be long gone before sunset.

In the meantime, today will be our last humid day until the weekend. Temperatures will top out in the lower 80s.

9:00 AM: 75°, Noon: 80°, 5:00 PM: 79°

Skies will be clearing out before sunset. Expect a rain-free, cooler night. Overnight lows will fall into the low 60s in the Cleveland metro area. Many locations will drop into the 50s by early tomorrow morning.

Winds will be shifting tonight. They’ll be coming from our northwest. This leads me to believe we may see the return of the midges overnight into tomorrow. Stay tuned.

Beautiful Ending To The Work Week:

With high pressure settling in tomorrow, we’re going to see some incredible weather on Thursday and Friday. Both days will be mostly sunny with low levels of humidity.

This is the kind of weather we wait for all Winter. (Well, and most of Spring too.)

Thursday’s high: 81°

Friday’s high: 82°

Father’s Day Weekend Outlook:

Things will be heating up BIG TIME this weekend! Humidity levels will also creep up by the end of the weekend.

Saturday’s high: 87°

Sunday’s high: 90°

Both days will be partly sunny and mainly dry. There is a small shot for a shower or storm on Sunday, but I think most of us will be okay.

