Driving Cleveland Crazy: Neighbors fear Brecksville intersection could be dangerous

Posted by Alyson Bruner, Reporter
The busy intersection is at Route 21 and Oakes Road.

Locals alerted Cleveland 19 News about an intersection they say could become dangerous in the Brecksville neighborhood.

The busy intersection is at Route 21 and Oakes Road.

Drivers said they fear pedestrians could get hit when trying to cross from Oakes Road onto Route 21 because there’s no sidewalks on Oakes Road.

There’s also a lot of overgrown shrubs at the intersection and this is making it difficult for drivers to see pedestrians walking down Oakes Road.

The city is thankful that our viewer shared their concern and tell us they are looking into this situation.  

