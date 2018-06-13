5 homes engulfed in flames in East Cleveland

5 homes engulfed in flames after one house fire in East Cleveland. (Source: WOIO)

A total of five homes caught fire in the early morning on Wednesday, June 13.

The fire took place in East Cleveland off 125th street in Superior.

There are no fatalities on the scene, but a lot of damage to several houses.

#CLE ?? Companies working on East 125th in E Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/ySEAhO3F6a — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) June 13, 2018

The house where the fire originally started was burned to the ground.

Homeowner David Brown believes an electrical fire started the house fire, thanks to faulty wiring behind a stove.

"The smoke detectors woke me up," said Brown, upon seeing the flames Brown reached for a fire extinguisher.

The fire subsided momentarily but soon flared back up.

Seem to be making progress on multiple houses on Fire. E125 in E Cleveland/B6. Now report of another house on fire. Water supply issues have slowed progress. Crews working. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/mjWDBGreTo — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) June 13, 2018

