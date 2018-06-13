Free tacos, courtesy of the Golden State Warriors - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Free tacos, courtesy of the Golden State Warriors

Randy Buffington, Digital Content Producer
Customers can get one free Doritos Locos Tacos at participating locations on June 13, between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Everyone is welcome to a free taco at participating Taco Bell locations on Wednesday, June 13.

The free food is through their "Steal a Game, Steal a Taco" promotion. 

Customers who visit Taco Bell between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. will get one free Doritos Locos Taco.

The fast food chain promised free tacos the first time that the road team stole a win from the home team during the NBA finals.

The Cleveland Cavaliers did that twice, in Game 3 and Game 4, but the outcome was still a win.

