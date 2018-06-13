Free tacos, courtesy of the Golden State Warriors

Customers can get one free Doritos Locos Tacos at participating locations on June 13, between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. (Source: WOIO)

Everyone is welcome to a free taco at participating Taco Bell locations on Wednesday, June 13.

The free food is through their "Steal a Game, Steal a Taco" promotion.

Customers who visit Taco Bell between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. will get one free Doritos Locos Taco.

The Golden State Warriors just stole a road game in the #NBAFinals. ?? That means free Doritos Locos Tacos for America on 6/13 from 2-6 PM.

Terms: https://t.co/PbAPBObPHa pic.twitter.com/hnOaSIXAhX — Taco Bell (@tacobell) June 7, 2018

The fast food chain promised free tacos the first time that the road team stole a win from the home team during the NBA finals.

The Cleveland Cavaliers did that twice, in Game 3 and Game 4, but the outcome was still a win.

