Joe Thomas reaches out to Bill Gates for $1.5 billion

The NBA Finals had two Cleveland Browns in some serious competition.

Former Browns tackle Joe Thomas tweeted out that he would purchase game-worn Stephen Curry jerseys for all retweeters if the Golden State Warriors won the NBA Finals.

I’m so confident in my @cavs, if the @warriors win the 2018 NBA finals, I’ll buy anyone who retweets this a signed @StephenCurry30 gameworn jersey. Even you @RandallTime. @KingJames https://t.co/zsQp3LxGbu — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) May 30, 2018

This was in response to the newly acquired Browns cornerback Damarious Randall. His viral tweet went up to over one million followers during the course of the series.

If the Cleveland Cavaliers win the 2018 NBA finals I’ll buy everyone who retweet’s this a jersey... — Damarious Randall (@RandallTime) May 29, 2018

The Cavs lost, and Thomas is shaping up to be a man of his word; there are just a few obstacles to overcome.

Joe Thomas reached out to his Twitter followers on Tuesday, June 12, to explain the process to distribute the 285,000 jerseys.

At more than 285k retweets, it’s going to take some serious logistics, and that’s why I’ve reached out to @JeffBezos. I’m hoping that @amazon will be willing to shut down their operations for a couple weeks and take over full time shipping and handling for the 285k jerseys. https://t.co/BA4fTTGLM0 — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) June 13, 2018

Additionally, 285k game worn and signed jerseys is going to take about 1.5 billion in cash, so I’ve reached out to @BillGates for a grant. — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) June 13, 2018

Next, I’ve been in contact with @adamsilver about collecting every @nba jersey that was worn from the last 5 years. This should get me close to 285k jerseys. Might take a couple weeks, but be assured friends and countrymen...I’ve got the best and the brightest on our side. — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) June 13, 2018

Lastly, I’ll need shipping information for all of these items. I’ve been advised that the best way to do that is to send all the retweeters to my podcast, #ThomaHawk show where they need to 5 star rate and subscribe to the show https://t.co/ZhqNQ5vPHO — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) June 13, 2018

Once you 5 star rate, subscribe and download the show, take a screenshot and post that along with your shipping address in order to get the ball rolling on this publishers-clearinghouse giveaway. @Hawk @ThomaHawkNFD — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) June 13, 2018

Should be only a short while before everyone will be touching and feeling this manna from heaven. Thank you for your patience and cooperation. Signed, the management — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) June 13, 2018

Not quite sure, if everything will go according to plan.

But hey, at least he tried.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.