Cleveland pastors unite in push for LeBron James statue

The United Pastors Mission of Greater Cleveland held a press conference at 10:30 a.m. in their push for a statue in honor of LeBron James.

Despite a loss in the NBA Finals, LeBron James had a pretty historic season.

It's easy to live in the moment and forget, but the Cleveland pastors want to make sure his value isn't underappreciated.

The United Pastors Mission of Greater Cleveland is a group that consists of pastors and ministers from all denominations and ethnicities.

The plan is to ask city officials and other community voices, to join their call for a statue and a Cleveland street named in his honor.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.