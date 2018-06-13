Convict pleads not guilty to murdering Akron pizza shop employee

The suspect accused of murdering a 21-year-old man working in his family's pizza shop, entered a not guilty plea Wednesday morning.

Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh said Shaquille Anderson, 24, shot and killed Zakareia "Zak" Husein in December 2015.

According to Akron police, Anderson was wearing a mask when he walked into Premium New York Style Pizza at 380 East Glenwood Avenue and demanded money.

Anderson then allegedly shot Husein and fled.

A Summit County Grand Jury indicted Anderson Tuesday on the charges of aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, having a weapon under disability and murder.

If convicted, Anderson faces a possible sentence of life without parole.

He is currently serving time at the Mansfield Correctional Institution for unrelated aggravated robbery charges.

