Tampa Bay Buccaneers give Twinsburg HS student autographed jersey after wrong-number text

Posted by Randy Buffington, Digital Content Producer
Justin Deeds of showing off the autographed Mike Evans jersey the Bucs sent him after a wrong-number text before the NFL draft. (Source: Twitter of Justin Deeds) Justin Deeds of showing off the autographed Mike Evans jersey the Bucs sent him after a wrong-number text before the NFL draft. (Source: Twitter of Justin Deeds)
TWINSBURG, OH (WOIO) -

A Twinsburg High School student got a surprising text from a Tampa Bay Buccaneers representative this past March.

Justin Deeds received a text message from the Bucs reminding him about a meeting after his pro day workout at Ohio State. 

"I'd love to be a part of the Bucs organization,"said the high school safety, "Even though I'm a high school senior."

The Bucs representative quickly responded, realizing he had the wrong number and offered to send Deeds some memorabilia. 

Deeds asked for an autographed jersey of star wide receiver Mike Evans, and the Bucs came through for him this past week. 

