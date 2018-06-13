Port Clinton and Oak Harbor issue State of Emergency due to floo - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Port Clinton and Oak Harbor issue State of Emergency due to flooding

Posted by Jonathan Jankowski, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Flooding in Port Clinton (Source: Tamara Limestahl) Flooding in Port Clinton (Source: Tamara Limestahl)
OTTAWA COUNTY, OH (WOIO) -

Port Clinton Mayor Hugh Wheeler Jr. has issued a State of Emergency because of flooding throughout the city.

The mayor is asking people to limit travel for the day and to watch out for barricades in the city.

Wheeler said the large amount of rain along with record lake levels make it tough for the water to recede. All the pumps have been operational and working to maximum capacity. 

Oak Harbor has also issued a State of Emergency.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.

  • Seen on 19Seen on 19More>>

  • Today on Sunnyside Up, are children being over-disciplined?

    Today on Sunnyside Up, are children being over-disciplined?

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 9:07 AM EDT2018-06-13 13:07:02 GMT
    "Sunnyside Up" featuring Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover (Source: WOIO)"Sunnyside Up" featuring Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover (Source: WOIO)

    "Sunnyside Up" is a daily morning talk show featuring Wake Up Cleveland's Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.

    More >>

    "Sunnyside Up" is a daily morning talk show featuring Wake Up Cleveland's Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.

    More >>

  • 'Lockdown, lockdown:' Young students learn new nursery rhyme

    'Lockdown, lockdown:' Young students learn new nursery rhyme

    Thursday, June 7 2018 12:50 PM EDT2018-06-07 16:50:43 GMT
    Thursday, June 7 2018 12:50 PM EDT2018-06-07 16:50:43 GMT
    A mother shared lyrics of a "lockdown" song posted in her child's classroom, and it got a lot of response on social media. (Source: CNN)A mother shared lyrics of a "lockdown" song posted in her child's classroom, and it got a lot of response on social media. (Source: CNN)

    A mother shared lyrics of a "lockdown" song posted in her child's classroom, and it garnered a lot of response on social media. 

    More >>

    A mother shared lyrics of a "lockdown" song posted in her child's classroom, and it garnered a lot of response on social media. 

    More >>

  • Women are working too hard, need shorter workweeks; study says

    Women are working too hard, need shorter workweeks; study says

    Thursday, June 7 2018 10:57 AM EDT2018-06-07 14:57:59 GMT
    (Source: Pixabay)(Source: Pixabay)
    (Source: Pixabay)(Source: Pixabay)

    A study shows that working women are taking a toll and are reporting feeling more exhausted and more depressed than ever. 

    More >>

    A study shows that working women are taking a toll and are reporting feeling more exhausted and more depressed than ever. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly