Port Clinton and Oak Harbor issue State of Emergency due to flooding

Port Clinton Mayor Hugh Wheeler Jr. has issued a State of Emergency because of flooding throughout the city.

The mayor is asking people to limit travel for the day and to watch out for barricades in the city.

Wheeler said the large amount of rain along with record lake levels make it tough for the water to recede. All the pumps have been operational and working to maximum capacity.

Oak Harbor has also issued a State of Emergency.

