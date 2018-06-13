Brook Park residents want to know why they haven't had their street repaved since 1972

A drive down Saylor Drive in Brook Park is a bumpy one. (Source WOIO)

A drive down Saylor Drive in Brook Park is a bumpy one.

Potholes line the sides where water runoff has had an impact after nearly 46 years.

Angelo Bellachino has lived here from day one and is frustrated.

"What do we gotta have a golden anniversary before we get a new street," he said.

He made his pitch to city council last week and was turned down.

His neighbor Denise Selecky isn't looking for a costly fix.

"This is a dead end street so I really don't think it would take that much to fix it. Just resurfacing I think would be great," she said.

Mayor Mike Gamella agrees that the street is in bad shape.

"Would I like to do Saylor. I would love to do it but again we have a priority list to go by," he said.

We discovered the city used a one through ten grading system. Mayor Mike Gamella says other streets graded lower.

There is another element that works into road repaving decisions. Federal matching funds for major thoroughfares.

Holland and two other roads qualify for a 40 percent match. If they city can't pay the 60 percent the 40 percent is lost.

It's a case of saving now for later according to the Mayor.

"I want to keep as much money in reserve for those big projects next year," he said.

We learned that number is $5 million.

When completed, bumpy sections of Smith, along with Sheldon and Holland should look like a totally repaved section of Middlebrook.

No final decisions will be made until cost estimates come in.

