Registered sex offender arrested during child porn bust

A 28-year-old man is arrested after Summit County Sheriff deputies raided his home during a child porn bust.

Deputies and the Ohio Adult Parole Authority started the investigation of Jonathan Myers, a registered sex offender, after it was alleged he had child porn.

During the search of his Sagamore Hills home on June 13, deputies said they found images of juveniles engaging in sexual activity.

Deputies seized several electronic storage devices, a computer, a gaming system, a cell phone and a computer tablet.

Myers is now charged with pandering obscenities involving minors and violation of parole and is locked up in the Summit County Jail.

Authorities added additional charges are possible.

