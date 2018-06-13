Helicopter footage in Cleveland shows Ohio State Highway Patrol - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Helicopter footage in Cleveland shows Ohio State Highway Patrol chasing suspect (video)

Posted by Jonathan Jankowski, Digital Content Producer
The Ohio State Highway Patrol released helicopter footage of a chase throughout Cleveland on June 6. (Source Ohio State Highway Patrol) The Ohio State Highway Patrol released helicopter footage of a chase throughout Cleveland on June 6. (Source Ohio State Highway Patrol)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

The Ohio State Highway Patrol released helicopter footage of a chase throughout Cleveland on June 6.

Investigators said they were going after a Dodge Minivan, the vehicle eventually collided with another car and rolled over on East 105th Street and Superior Avenue.

A reason for the pursuit has not been released at this time, according to investigators.

The driver of the minivan was taken to a local hospital. 

The Cleveland Police Department said a telephone pole was taken out during the crash.

In the footage released by the Ohio State Highway Patrol you can hear an investigator in the air give updates of where the suspect is driving to officers on the ground.

The pursuit lasted about 30 minutes.

