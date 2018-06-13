24-year-old man Life Flighted to hospital after shooting in Elyria

A 24-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot at Midview Crossing Apartments in Elyria on Tuesday.

A 24-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot at the Midview Crossing Apartments in Elyria on Tuesday.

The Elyria Police Department said the shooting happened around 8 p.m. on June 12.

Police said they found Antonio Stewart Jr. lying in the parking lot near the B building.

Investigators said he was transported to University Hospital Elyria Campus and was Life Flighted to MetroHealth.

Officers said he is a frequent visitor to the apartment complex, but he does not live there.

Police said no arrests have been made at this time.

This is a developing story, we will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.