The Lorain-Carnegie bridge offers a spectacular view of the city.

The Lorain-Carnegie Bridge provides a panoramic view of the city.

The Lorain-Carnegie Bridge provides a panoramic view of the city.

The "Guardians of Transportation" that rise 43-feet above the surface of the bridge were once threatened.

The Lorain-Carnegie Bridge stands above the Cuyahoga River and provides exceptional views of the city.

The Lorain-Carnegie Bridge is Cleveland’s second oldest fixed bridge. It was opened in 1932 to relieve traffic on the Detroit-Superior Bridge which opened in 1917. The bridge has a span of 5,865 feet.

It also provides some of the best views of Cleveland.

(To view the slideshow download the Cleveland 19 app.)

The four 43-foot tall “Guardians of Transportation” still stand in place despite an attempt during the 1970’s to have them removed to widen the bridge.

Today the bridge has a footpath used by walkers, bike riders and joggers that afford a panoramic view of the city from 93-feet above the river.

Commuter Glenn Murray thinks more people should walk or bike the bridge to work. “If you commute by bike instead of car you really get to see the city,” Murray says after stopping at the apex to get a view of the city.

“This is one view that lets you look over everything,” Murray adds before starting his decent into the city.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.