Eagles QB Carson Wentz hopes LeBron James comes to Philly

Posted by Jonathan Jankowski, Digital Content Producer
Sports fans are wondering where LeBron James will play next season. (Source AP Images) Sports fans are wondering where LeBron James will play next season. (Source AP Images)
PHILADELPHIA, PA (WOIO) -

Sports fans are wondering where LeBron James will play next season.

John Barchard with Bleeding Green Nation Radio and Sports Radio WIP asked Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz about recruiting LeBron James to play for the Philadelphia 76ers.

"I hope he's coming," Wentz said.

When it comes to "What team will James play for next season," Las Vegas odds have the Philadelphia 76ers at 11/5.

Eagles tight end Zach Ertz  attended Game 4 of the NBA Finals with Wentz.

Ertz said he wanted to "Complete the Process."

"Trust The Process" is the most popular chant for fans of the 76ers.

