Tower raccoon has captivated social media with hilarious posts

It's not often you see a raccoon with such extraordinary abilities, with all apologies to Rocket Raccoon from Guardians of the Galaxy.

The St. Paul saga of the "Tower Raccoon" has concluded with the animal making it all the way up the skyscraper into a waiting trap.

The climbing strength of the raccoon is really incredible.

In an incredible display of heart, resiliency, and pure athletic excellence, a raccoon successfully scaled a 25-story St. Paul building https://t.co/fIrlfQfjEZ pic.twitter.com/84ebBT3Xmc — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 13, 2018

With all the climbing can you fault the critter for taking a break from time to time?

The raccoon that climbed its way to the 23rd floor of an office tower in St. Paul, Minnesota survived. After it made it's way to the top, it was caught and picked up by Wildlife Management. pic.twitter.com/W2I0c23Ixk — UberFacts (@UberFacts) June 13, 2018

The good news is there's a happy ending here.

#MPRaccoon The raccoon has been rescued! We can all get some sleep now! pic.twitter.com/9WOjBev1nN — MNMichelle (@MRS7608) June 13, 2018

Had something bad happened it would be as easy to joke about on social media and there are some pretty funny posts out there.

First it was Pizza Rat, now Tower Raccoon. I’ve been saying, the more we sensationalize this kind of reckless, attention seeking behavior, the more rodents are going to put themselves in harms way for “likes” and “views”. — Alexander William (@AlexAllTimeLow) June 13, 2018

The skyscraper-climbing Minnesota raccoon wasn't some cute spectacle. It was a warning: The raccoon uprising has begun.



WAKE UP, SHEEPLE!!! #MPRaccoon https://t.co/iMRwrTykmb — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) June 13, 2018

Someone get that raccoon a goddamn massage and a glass of wine or i'm calling the police — Funny Or Die (@funnyordie) June 13, 2018

I think we can all agree a bronze raccoon statue outside the UBS building is appropriate. #MPRraccoon — Adam Kline (@alkline) June 13, 2018

