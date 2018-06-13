Tower raccoon has captivated social media with hilarious posts - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Tower raccoon has captivated social media with hilarious posts

File photo. This is not an angry pic of the St. Paul Tower raccoon.(Source: Robert Coggeshall) File photo. This is not an angry pic of the St. Paul Tower raccoon.(Source: Robert Coggeshall)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

It's not often you see a raccoon with such extraordinary abilities, with all apologies to Rocket Raccoon from Guardians of the Galaxy. 

The St. Paul saga of the "Tower Raccoon" has concluded with the animal making it all the way up the skyscraper into a waiting trap. 

The climbing strength of the raccoon is really incredible. 

With all the climbing can you fault the critter for taking a break from time to time?

The good news is there's a happy ending here. 

Had something bad happened it would be as easy to joke about on social media and there are some pretty funny posts out there. 

