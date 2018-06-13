Contagious dog illness closes portion of Parma Animal Hospital

Parma Animal Hospital has temporarily closed the dog side of its facility due to a contagious respiratory illness that has spread in canines through the area.

The illness may have contributed to at least five dog deaths in Cuyahoga County alone.

The shelter has not yet announced when the section will reopen to the public; however, residents interested in adoption can still rescue dogs that are being cared for in foster homes.

Buddy, the beagle, is one of the dogs up for adoption:

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.